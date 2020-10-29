This member of the royal family is the most popular in the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most popular royal couples. Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge admire how open and honest they are about life behind closed doors, whether it’s how they discipline their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, or what they order when they get a takeaway.

And while Kate has previously been voted as the most popular member of the royal family, it seems someone else has bagged the top spot when it comes to Britain’s favourite royal.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, many have changed their minds – but can you guess who has taken the lead?

According to a YouGove Royal favourability tracker, it is in fact the Queen.

The poll asked Brits in January, March and October to rate the royals and the monarch came out on top. Prince Philip’s rating also improved, scoring 3 points more since March.

A staggering 68% of participants also believe that over the next ten years, the Cambridges influence will outweigh Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s.

The result is believed to be the consequence of the royal family’s work during the national lockdown, with the Queen addressing the UK with televised speeches and thanking frontline workers. Of those involved in the poll, 83% had a positive opinion of the Queen, followed by Prince William with 80% and Kate Middleton with 76%.

Prince Charles’ rating remained at 58%, and Camilla’s rose slightly to 44%. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity appears to have declined, with the Duke of Sussex’s rating falling from 71% in October 2019 to 55% shortly after the announcement that he was stepping away from the royal family. The Duchess’ also saw a dip from 55% to 38%.

The participants were also asked who should succeed the Queen, finding that 41% would like to see Prince William take the throne, and 37% voting for Prince Charles.

