Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each month Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each month for uplifting music, self-care tips, and, hopefully, a smile is put on your face.

Welcome to my March edition of the feel-good feed. It’s been almost impossible to think of anything other than what’s taking place in Ukraine. Faced with the daily images of devastation and heartache it’s been incredibly challenging to focus on other things. If you haven’t already or want to do more, here are some ways that you can support Ukraine. The constant rolling news can be quite tough to digest, so the team at Marie Claire has written about some coping mechanisms if you’re finding the news quite overwhelming at the moment. I hope that this month’s column lifts your spirits, even for a brief moment.

Singles

Meet Dylan – she’s one to watch and is the pop star we want and need on the scene right now. With instant attention-grabbing song titles like You’re Not Harry Styles and No Romeo, she’s a force to be reckoned with. Hailing from Suffolk, she was actually discovered by Grumpy Old Management (aka Ed Sheeran’s management), which let’s be honest isn’t a bad start when you’re an up-and-coming unknown artist. She has grown from strength to strength and offers up indie-pop with some real oomph. She’s both ambitious and empowering at the same time, and definitely on my list to see live this year.

Fresh from winning British Dance Act at the Brits, Becky Hill is, in my opinion, set to have her biggest year yet. With undoubtedly some of the best vocals on the radio right now, Hill brings power to every song she writes and performs and is finally being recognised and celebrated at the level she deserves. There aren’t many DJs and producers who haven’t jumped at the chance of working with Becky, be it David Guetta, Topic, Oliver Heldens, MK, Sigala, Jonas Blue… the list goes on! This time it’s the turn of the Swedish production duo, Galantis, who brought us Heartbreak Anthem with Little Mix as well as one of my favourite dance records of all time Runaway (U & I). The track is called Run and gives me everything I want. Thank you Becky Hill and Galantis.

Albums

I can’t remember when I was last this eager about an album release. The landscape has changed so much over the past few years, that albums really don’t seem like a big event unless you’re a huge fan of the artist. Rex Orange County is Hampshire-born and a singer/songwriter who grabbed a lot of attention back in 2017 after featuring on Tyler, The Creator’s much loved Flower Boy album. He’s already released two albums in his own name and a mixed tape, so there’s definitely a lot of Rex Orange County’s music out there, but it still leaves me wanting more. The latest album Who Cares? that hit number 1 in the album chart last week defines how laid-back his sound is. He grew up influenced by artists like Stevie Wonder, and you can really hear the soul and effortless delivery that has no doubt been inspired by the world’s greatest.

For me, this girl owned the Brits last month. No, I’m not talking about Adele (although of course, she blew me away), I am in fact talking about the unstoppable Little Simz. She’s been on the scene since 2010 and has most certainly proven herself amongst her industry peers. Her Brits performance stood out for many reasons, but predominantly for its confidence. I think people often throw every single thing at their Brits performances, but in my opinion, sometimes less is more. Often it’s those performances – remember Dave’s 2020 performance for example – that stick with us. So powerful. Don’t get me wrong, Little Simz still had indoor fireworks and backing dancers galore (you know I’m here for that), but this was about so much more. It was a woman demonstrating exactly why she should be on that stage. Her latest album, her fourth, entitled Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, yet again shows exactly who she is and why she deserves all the love in the world.

TV

If like me you’re a proud watcher of Disney+, you will be well aware of one of the latest shows, Pam and Tommy. I’ve started it and haven’t been able to stop watching. The biopic tells the story of Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson, and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and their infamous sex tape. Starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen this series gives an insight into how the couple’s private home video became a worldwide sensation in 1997. It provides pure nostalgia with one of the most iconic couples in the 90s.

She’s quirky, she’s funny, she’s strong-minded and she’s stylish. I know, I know, I want to be friends with her too. I’m talking about The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, who is back with her fourth season. Hoorah! If she’s new to you, fear not, it’s never too late to start. (Hell, my partner Stuart only just watched Friends!) This American comedy-drama follows Midge Maisel as she embarks on a successful career in stand-up comedy. From the creator of Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino, this show will keep you smiling through Spring.

Fashion

I was lucky enough to visit one of my favourite cities last month, the city of love, Paris. It was a whistle-stop tour, but every minute was used soaking up the Parisian culture. Of course, my first stop was at my favourite French brand, Sezane, in the oh-so-trendy 7e Arrondissement. Its fabulous new store boasts all its elegance and style, and much to Stuart’s delight an Octobre section for menswear. Whether it’s the knitted cardigan you’re looking for or the corduroy weekend jacket, Sezane delivers on laid-back style, every single time. C’est parfait!

Finding the perfect underwear can sometimes seem like an impossible task, right? However, whenever I ask people where they shop for theirs (don’t worry this isn’t my opening gambit at a dinner party) no one ever says the same place. However, that was until I was introduced to a brand made by women, for women. Introducing Nudea. Look no more, ladies. Nudea manages to recognise that women want to feel supported whilst feeling great too, whilst also being kind to the planet. Offering up so many different styles, there’s something for all shapes and sizes. For me, their sheer non-wired bralettes have to be my favourite. They provide understated romance, whilst being the perfect bra for under a simple t-shirt.

Wellbeing

I was introduced by my amazing friend and stylist, Angie Smith, to an episode of the successful podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day. It features the former chief business officer at Google, Mo Gawdat. He was on there to speak about his journey of finding happiness after excelling in his career and being rich beyond his dreams, but still not feeling it. After hearing Mo’s story I really admired him for his honesty and positivity. Not only has he been through his own struggles, like losing his son, but he’s an incredibly inspiring man who has such a unique take on the world. Immediately after listening to the episode, I ordered his book Solve for Happy: Engineer Your Path to Joy, which does exactly what it says in the title. I’m only halfway through at the moment and there’s a lot to take in, but I love challenging myself to see life’s ups and downs in a different light. I always believe there is a chance to grow and learn from experiences, and as someone who is definitely an overthinker by nature, this book has really helped me. If you’re anything like me, give it a go. No one can ever be too happy, can they?