Michelle Obama just shared some excellent relationship advice

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, has opened up about her marriage to the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

The couple have always been open and honest about their relationship, earning ‘couple goals’ status thanks to their affectionate behaviour (and cute Instagram pictures).

In October, Michelle shared a photo to celebrate their anniversary, writing: ’27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.’

This weekend, during a keynote conversation with CBS anchor Gayle King during the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Michelle opened up about what it takes to make a relationship work.

‘Marriage is a choice you make every day,’ she said. ‘You don’t do it because it’s easy. You do it because you believe in it. You believe in the other person.

‘And ladies and gentleman, that’s why it’s so important to marry somebody that you respect. It’s important to marry somebody who is your equal, and to marry somebody and to be with somebody who wants you to win as much as you want them to win.’

She added: ‘My husband is my teammate. If we are going to win this game together, he has to be strong and he has to be okay with me being strong.

‘I do not want a weak player on my team, nor does he. But sometimes, we accept weak in one another because it feels easy. And be cautious of the man or woman who wants just the easy person.’

Excellent advice from Michelle yet again.