Meghan Markle’s sweet birthday gift request is going viral

Meghan Markle is set to celebrate her 40th birthday this week, and her sweet gift request has gone viral.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently living in Montecito, California with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children – two year old son Archie Harrison, and their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.

The family moved overseas in 2020 following the announcement that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family. They relocated to the US, and in an interview with talk show host Oprah they opened up about the struggles they faced during their time in the UK but shared that since their move they are now ‘thriving’.

Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend, and married two years later. Before officially joining the royal family, Meghan authored her popular lifestyle blog, The Tig, but withdrew from it when she announced her engagement to Harry in 2017.

However, many of her blog posts still go viral to this day – from her relatable New Years resolutions to her favourite recipes.

And there’s one particularly sweet entry about birthdays that has gained traction as the Duchess prepares to celebrate her 40th.

Marking her 33rd birthday in 2014, Meghan challenged her readers by saying: ‘I am 33 years old today. And I am happy. And I say that so plainly because, well…it takes time.

‘So for my birthday, here’s what I would like as a gift: I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself.

‘I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them…and then to tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness.

‘I did. And it’s never felt so good.’

