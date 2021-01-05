Meghan Markle has some very relatable New Year’s resolutions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As we settle into 2021, many people are questioning whether or not to set New Year’s resolutions. You may be one of the many who has created a vision board – or you could be pretty happy with where you’re at right now. And guess what? Either one is completely your choice.

But if you are setting goals for the next twelve months, you’re not alone. Meghan Markle’s New Year’s resolutions have surfaced, and they’re honestly so relatable.

Before joining the royal family, Meghan ran a successful lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she wrote about a number of things, from food and drink, to wellness, to cute anecdotes about her childhood.

In 2017, she closed the site for good as she left Hollywood behind and took on the role of full time royal.

But her goals for 2016 – coincidentally, the year she met and started dating Prince Harry – have now resurfaced.

In a post at the start of the year, she confessed to making the same promises every year – to quit swearing and biting her nails – writing: ‘The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.

‘And when it comes to the biting of the nails—well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day.

‘It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.’

However, the Duchess decided against the usual ‘new year new me’ promises back in 2016, explaining that she instead hoped to enjoy the unexpected.

She wrote: ‘For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.

‘My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break.

‘To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party.

‘I invite you to do the same. Have a beautiful, blissful, and incredibly magical 2016. So grateful to be with you on the ride.’

Who knew that just a few months later she would go on to meet a Prince?

That’s pretty magic if you ask us!