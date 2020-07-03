Meghan Markle’s surprise personal phone call is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently observing the quarantine as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

It wasn’t the pricey property, their A-list neighbours or even Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish that has made the most news recently.

Instead, it was a surprise phone call made by the Duchess of Sussex to check up on Michael Johnson, the President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Meghan has worked with the organisation before and according to Michael, she rang him out of the blue to check in.

Taking to Twitter, Michael posted his thoughts on the phone call and they are lovely.

‘I am blown away by Meghan Markle!!,’ his post reads. ‘She called me again today while my wife and kids were in the car and said, “Hey Michael this is Meghan I am just checking in.” We talked for about 10 min about a lot of things including Althea and her well-being. We also talked about some plans she support but I can’t share yet… so stay tuned.’

He continued: ‘I love how poised and down to earth she is, her passion, her commitment to children and how she is following up with genuine love and support. Meghan you are amazing and if you ever wanted to work for Boys & Girls Clubs in Wisconsin we would hire you in a minute.’

Well, this is lovely.