Meghan Markle set to become the most ‘sought-after speaker in the world’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles just before the coronavirus lockdown, where they have been working hard to support those affected by the pandemic through video calls and delivering food to the vulnerable.

Their decision to split from the royal family just before the Covid-19 outbreak means that their roles in the public eye are yet to become clear, although one expert believes that Meghan is set to become the ‘most sought-after speaker in the world’ following the success of her speech at the virtual Girl Up leadership summit earlier this month.

At the event, Meghan said: ‘Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm.

‘We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up.’

The speech has been become one of the most popular talks from the summit, and PR expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun that due to her ‘remarkable delivery’, the Duchess could be on track to becoming one of the most in-demand public speakers.

He claims that Meghan could earn ‘many hundreds of thousands of pounds’ to give talks, telling the paper: ‘In the short, immediate term she could be the most sought-after speaker in the world.

‘Brands want to learn from high-profile people, so having someone like that in the room, it can boost publicity and draw delegates.’

He also warned that if they do choose to make an income from public speaking, they need to be picky about which events to attend.

‘You choose one to four key moments a year to make a speech, then everyone is hanging on your words,’ he added.

‘In the short term, this is a billion dollar brand.’

According to reports, the Sussexes joined the Harry Walker Agency which has worked with some of the most high-profile speakers and celebrities in the world including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Matthew McConaughey.