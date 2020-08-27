Meghan Markle was joined by her beloved dogs in her most recent video

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple of 2020, from stepping down from the royal family at the start of the year to their recent relocation to Los Angeles, California.

This week, it was the Duchess of Sussex’s words on female empowerment that got the world talking the most, as Meghan sat down with iconic feminist Gloria Steinem to discuss women’s rights.

Releasing a viral video from Meghan’s backyard produced by MAKERS Women, the two women talked representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked.’

While a sit-down between Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem is iconic, two of the biggest scene stealers during the video were Meghan’s beloved dogs, Pula and Guy, who appeared in shot during the interview.

‘Megs, welcome home. I’m so glad that you’re home,’ Gloria starts the video before the two talk women’s empowerment and the importance of voting.

‘People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,’ Meghan told Gloria during the video, to which Steinem responds: ‘If you don’t vote, you don’t exist.’

The full interview between Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem is set to be released this week and we officially cannot wait.