The sweet name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new rescue dog has been revealed

And there's a very special meaning behind it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

The couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are now based.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

It wasn’t the pricey property, their A-list neighbours or even Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish that has made the most news recently.

Instead, it was their new tell-all biography, Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Segments of the book have revealed everything from anecdotes around the rumoured feud to the Queen’s thoughts on the Sussex family’s actions. But this week, it was news around their pets that were broken by the biography.

Yes, Finding Freedom has finally revealed the name of Harry and Meghan’s rescue dog.

According to the biography, via People, the dog is called Pula.

And there’s a very special meaning behind it, with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealing that has a link to Botswana, a country that Meghan and Harry hold dear. It is not only the country’s currency, but the word ‘Pula’ also means rain.

Well, that’s lovely.

Pictures please!