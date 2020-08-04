How Meghan Markle described Prince Harry after their first date

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest unauthorised biography has made a number of claims about the couple, reporting that Meghan felt emotionally bruised after her final royal engagement and that Harry had a secret Instagram account to keep up with Meghan when they started dating.

Finding Freedom, written by royal correspondents and authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, also details what happened on their first date, revealing that the Duke and Duchess met at a bar in London after being set up by a mutual friend, and Harry reportedly realised very early on that he had to impress Meghan.

The biography claims that the Prince was nervous to start with, but as time went on they become ‘lost in their own little world’.

It also seems that Meghan was quite taken with Harry following their first meeting, as the book reports that she found him ‘funny and adorable’ as a result of his unusual texting style.

So what exactly did the royal do to woo the former Suits star?

Apparently, he would use the ghost emoji rather than a smiley face when he messaged. In fact, he used lots of the icons in his texts, according to the authors.

It says: ‘His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face.

‘For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.’

It adds that Harry wanted Meghan to ‘know he was very interested’ according to extracts published in People magazine.

An insider said: ‘He definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested.’

They added that Harry said ‘I love you’ first, and that the pair were ‘immediately obsessed’ with each other.

How sweet!