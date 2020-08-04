Here’s how Meghan Markle will celebrate her 39th birthday today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Huge celebrations are in order!

Meghan Markle celebrates her 39th birthday today, welcoming in a new year in Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry and her baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex has endured a more difficult year than most. She has faced a constant wave of backlash, made the subject of endless rumours, split from the royal family, relocated to America and is now in the midst of multiple lawsuits agains the tabloids that ‘bullied’ her. And let’s throw in the global pandemic that we’re all coming to terms with.

In short – Meghan deserves a good birthday, full of presents, celebrations and love.

But how will the Sussex family be marking the day?

It is thought that they will celebrate privately as a family of three in their Los Angeles home, with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland thought to also be in attendance.

It is also reported that the family will toast in the day with Meghan’s favourite food and drink, and potentially a classic loaf of banana bread.

Even though Meghan is celebrating across the pond, the royal family has still made an effort to send her birthday greetings, taking to their Instagram pages in force to mark the day.

‘Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018,’ posted a tribute from the Queen alongside a photograph of the duo. Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted a tribute, captioning a rare photograph of Meghan: ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈’

‘Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!,’ added Prince Charles and Camilla alongside a throwback photograph from her tour of New Zealand.

We’re hoping Meghan had a very happy birthday!