Doria Ragland has apparently insisted that Meghan Markle ‘will always be OK’

‘Meghan is strong’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced this weekend by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal.

While the Duke and Duchess would undoubtedly have been expecting a strong public reaction from their announcement, nothing could have prepared them for the intense backlash that hit them.

Following the news that Meghan Markle had returned to Canada to be with baby Archie during the scandal, a source told People that her mother, Doria Ragland had opened up about her daughter’s wellbeing.

According to the source, Doria ‘says Meghan is strong and will always be OK.’

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ the Queen later explained in a statement over the weekend. ’I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

‘I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.’

The Queen’s statement concluded: ‘It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.’