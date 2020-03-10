Here’s why Harry and Meghan had to sit behind William and Kate at their final event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world right now, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.
This week,
Harry and Meghan returned to the UK, undergoing their final engagements before officially leaving the fold, and from that viral umbrella photo to the Queen extending a sweet olive branch to them, the Sussex family has been making non-stop viral news.
The most news however came from their appearance at last night’s Commonwealth Service, their final official event as royals.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
The internet found the event ‘painful’ to watch, with
William and Kate appearing to not even greet the Sussex couple when they arrived – prompting further rumours of feuds and fallouts.
One of the main questions prompted by the former Fab Four’s appearance however was the seating plan, with Harry and Meghan forced to sit behind William and Kate.
Why? Well, it turns out it’s all down to succession.
Prince Charles had pride of place behind the Queen, followed by Prince William and Kate Middleton, and then Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, followed by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.
If the Cambridge children or baby Archie had been in attendance, they would have sat according to their place in the succession too, all in line to the throne.
Well, that’s that.