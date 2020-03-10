The internet is not happy with William and Kate’s icy greeting to Harry and Meghan last night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world right now, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK, undergoing their final engagements before officially leaving the fold, and from that viral umbrella photo to the Queen extending a sweet olive branch to them, the Sussex family has been making non-stop viral news.

There are reports that the Queen has been making a huge effort to include Harry and Meghan, reportedly telling her grandson during a four hour heart to heart, that he is ‘very much loved’ and ‘would always be welcomed back’.

It was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s actions yesterday however that made the most news, as the Cambridge couple appeared to give Harry and Meghan the cold shoulder at their final event ever.

The ‘painful’ encounter took place at the Commonwealth Service, attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Wessexes as well as the Fab Four.

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate have been surrounded by rumours of feuds and fallouts, something that viewers were expecting to see quashed as the Fab Four greeted each other.

The internet was disappointed therefore when the Cambridge couple took to their seats without so much as a wave to the Sussexes with Kate Middleton appearing to not even look in their direction.

‘That looks painful’ one user posted, while another wrote: ‘This really upset me. William and Kate, so rude.’

Some users were quick to point out that the two couples had probably crossed paths before the event, but the general public reaction was not impressed.

Come back, Fab Four!