This is what Prince Charles really said to Harry at his 70th Birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Although they have been fairly quiet lately, focusing on charity projects such as preparing food for the vulnerable in LA, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still making headlines for their exit from the royal family.

The latest rumour is that tensions started at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, which was celebrate just days after the royal wedding.

This surfaced in excerpts from Lady Colin Campbell’s yet-to-be-released book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story in which she a household name told her ‘something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday’.

She claims that Meghan wanted to leave the party 15 minutes after arriving, telling her husband it was ‘boring’.

Naturally, people started dissecting everything from the event, and claimed that a video showed Prince Charles telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave.

Now a lip reader has rubbished these claims, saying that what Prince Charles really said to his son, was that he and Camilla were leaving.

He told Mail Online that Charles told Harry, ‘We are going now, we have to leave,’ to which Harry replied, ‘You go ahead’ before returning to Meghan.

Charles reiterated, ‘We will go now, see you later,’ and Harry confirmed, ‘Yes, catch up after’ before Camilla came to say goodbye to the couple too. No drama whatsoever.