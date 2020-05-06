Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal biography has reached the bestseller list in just 24 hours

Here’s everything to know…

The royal family has had a tumultuous year, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffering more than most, made the subject of abuse and rumours since tying the knot.

Meghan Markle in particular has faced a strong backlash, something the royal family and Prince Harry in particular have had to speak out about on multiple occasions.

After rumours of feuds with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors and attacks on their ‘celebrity’ lifestyle, Harry and Meghan intended to step back from their roles as ‘senior’ royals, hoping to keep serving the Queen but become financially independent.

Instead, due to the whole situation blowing up publicly, the couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex brand, relocated over the pond to a ‘paparazzi-proof’ LA mansion and are in the midst of a lawsuit against the tabloids that bullied them.

But what happened behind the scenes? Why did the Fab Four fall out? And why wasn’t the departure from the royal family handled more smoothly? There are so many questions on the public’s minds.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Harry and Meghan’s upcoming tell-all royal biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is reported to have reached the bestseller list in just 24 hours.

Yes, as the biography becomes available to pre-order, it has reached the top 10 in Amazon’s 24-hour bestseller list, something that co-author Omid Scobie confirmed, taking to Twitter to post: ‘Well this is a nice surprise!’

The biography, compiled by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant reportedly involves interviews with the Sussex couple and will go ‘beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,’ as well as including insights from ‘those closest to the couple’.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is set to be released in August 2020.