David Schwimmer is really not keen on a Friends revival (sob)

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of talk about a Friends reboot. Fans of the show had their fingers crossed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer would reunite and show them how things ended up for Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.

Hopes were dashed last year when co-creator Marta Kauffman said a Friends reunion would never happen, fearing that a modern day follow up would ‘disappoint’ (it wouldn’t, but okay).

However, Brad Pitt recently hinted that there could be a comeback in the works during an interview at the Golden Globes. While talking about potentially bumping in his ex-wife, Jen An, he said: ‘I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. The second most important reunion of her year.’

Jen herself has been fanning the flames, sharing photos of cast reunions and even giving us an update on Ross and Rachel’s relationship status in 2020.

Warning: if you’re a big fan of the pair, you would probably rather not know.

But don’t get your hopes up about the popular show making it’s way back onto a telly near you. David Schwimmer has confirmed that a revival is probably not going to happen after all because so far, proposals just haven’t made sense creatively – so he’s not really interested. Sob.

Talking to The Guardian, the actor admitted: ‘I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories.

‘I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don’t want to do anything for the money.

‘It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far, presented to us, makes sense.’

Sad.

Here’s to hoping that they’ll find a way to make it happen eventually.