US celebs have been cancelling Fourth of July celebrations in protest at the abortion ruling

Madonna, Katy Perry and Lizzo are among the stars sharing what they really think.

A number of high-profile celebrities have ‘cancelled’ Fourth of July celebrations, following the recent overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court.

The 1973 landmark law gave women the right to abortion care and the the latest ruling means that it will be up to each US state to determine the legality of abortion. It is expected that twenty-six states will ban or restrict abortion.

In the days since the ruling, members of the public, campaigners, notable figures and high-profile stars have all voiced their thoughts on the news that is expected to strip over half of US women of their right to abortion care.

Fourth of July – usually celebrated as the birth of American independence – has left a sour taste in the mouths of celebrities such as Madonna, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian who have all taken to social media to declare the US holiday cancelled.

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” wrote American actress Jessica Chastain underneath an image of her sticking both of her middle fingers up at the camera. The Zero Dark Thirty shared the photograph and her thoughts with her 4.7 million Instagram following.

Over on Twitter, Madonna wasn’t messing around either when it came to sharing her views. “This is what life looks like if you’re a woman living in America………….It’s not Independence Day For Us. Let’s start A Revolution!” she declared.

Kim Kardashian has also let her feelings be known, as has her mum Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney, who have all posted a widely shared image on their stories reading: “4th July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence, Sincerely Women.”

Katy Perry tweeted “that women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler”, while Lizzo shared a video on her Instagram pledging to donate 100% of net proceeds from sales of her shapewear brand Yitty from last weekend to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

“Celebrating freedom on our terms. Liberating Every Damn Body,” she signed off.