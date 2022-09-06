The latest dating show to hit Netflix is being called ‘an awkward nightmare’ – and agreed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you like dating shows that make you cringe, this is for you

Dating in 2022 is – um – something. Whether you’re being zombied by an ex fling or dodging fake feminists on Hinge, the chances are if you’re single that you’ll have a fair few horror stories when it comes to finding love.

But if the dating apps aren’t getting you anywhere, you might be tempted to turn to TV with the hope of meeting The One. And, of course, there are so many shows out there that cater for your specific needs. You can ask Fred Sirieix to play matchmaker and send you for a fancy dinner on First Dates, move into the Love Island villa for two months to find a connection, get completely starkers in front of the nation on Naked Attraction, or even say ‘I do’ to a perfect stranger on Married At First Sight.

And while dating shows have pushed the boundaries more and more over the years, the latest offering from Netflix is certain to induce a healthy dose of cringe to the majority of viewers .

Dated and Related sees singles looking for love with the help of their siblings. That’s right – pairs of siblings, and one pair of cousins – are searching for romance alongside each other, and it looks awkward AF.

Imagine going on a date with the person you fancy, getting to know each other and flirting outrageously – and all the while your brother or sister is sat right by your side watching your every move.

Yeah, no thanks.

Siblings will be looking for love while also helping their own brother or sister meet their perfect person too, judging them on their behalf and offering their unsolicited opinion on everything from their partner’s style to their personality.

The Netflix description reads: ‘Imagine having to think about your sibling dating – how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are.

‘In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together.

‘Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love?

‘Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.’

Just to make things even more awkward, all of the singles will be sharing a room too.

While it sounds like the stuff of nightmares, we’re betting this show is going to get people talking. And shuddering.

Dated and Related is now ready to watch on Netflix.