Lily Gladstone's historic SAG Awards acceptance speech is going viral

Last night saw the 2024 SAG awards, and from the star-studded red carpet and stunning beauty looks to the non stop reunions and groundbreaking wins, it was truly one for the ages.

The 30th annual awards ceremony celebrated the past year in film and television, with Oppenheimer and The Bear taking home the most gongs of the evening.

It was Lily Gladstone's historic Best Actress win for Killers of the Flower Moon that made the most headlines however, with Gladstone becoming the first ever Indigenous actor to win in the category.

Accepting the award, Gladstone used her time on stage to thank her fellow actors and to remind them to keep telling their truths, with her beautiful speech going viral.

"My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done - what you do," Gladstone began her speech. "This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I'm so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions."

She continued: "It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That's the win. It was getting to be here. It was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories.

"We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it. It's so easy to distance ourselves. It's so easy to close off, to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanises people. That brings people out of the shadows - it brings visibility."

She later concluded: "Keep telling stories. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other."

We will continue to update this story.