Lili Reinhart opens up about her experience with depression

Over the years, many celebrities have opened up about their mental health battles in order to encourage people to talk about their experiences, and to show their support for those who may be struggling.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has now opened up about her own experience with anxiety in an interview with Refinery29, discussing her battle as a teenager trying to find work in Hollywood.

She said: ‘When I first moved to LA, my anxiety was so bad that I was throwing up every night.

‘I couldn’t see the light. I was like, “I feel like I’m dying.”

‘It was f***ing rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it. I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my shit. I had to face my own pain head-on.’

Talking candidly about her mental health now, Lili continued: ‘The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life. And my therapist [told] me, “Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.”

‘In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, “Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.”‘

Lili also spoke about her upcoming book of poems, Swimming Lessons, revealing her fears that her work will be misinterpreted.

She said: ‘I felt the need to write that because I was scared—and I am scared—that people are going to try and create their own idea of what my love life looked or looks like.’