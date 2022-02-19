The Kardashian family jump to Kim Kardashian’s defence in the best way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian has been embroiled in a war of words with estranged husband Kanye West in recent weeks following their split.

Though the pair called time on their marriage last year, and appeared to have both moved on, as Kim has been dating Pete Davidson, while Kanye was romantically linked to Julia Fox – though the duo have since parted ways – tensions are high.

In recent weeks the Stronger hitmaker shared private text messages from The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about her boyfriend, and asked her ex to stop with the relentless cyber attacks.

In the since deleted messages Kim pleaded with the father to their children – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, – to stop “creating a dangerous and scary environment”, as she fears if anything bad was to happen to her new flame it would be Kanye’s “fault.”

The 44-year-old rapper also posted a private message of Pete, 28, calling him a “d***head”, mocked his tattoos, which has since been deleted.

Kanye ignited the feud by sharing a post by Hip Hop Numbers listing all of Kanye’s “beefs”, which included Pete, Taylor Swift, Kim’s momager Kris Jenner, and many more.

Kanye captioned the repost on his Instagram account: “Come on guys… This list is twice as long. You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny s**t in general Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!”

In true family support, Kim’s siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have backed their sister and unfollowed Kanye on Instagram, but they have remained tight lipped about the ordeal. Subtle, but impactful.

However, Kris, 66, still follows the music mogul.

In a turn of events, Kanye has recently followed the SNL presenter and comedian on the photo-sharing site.

Pete and Kim have been dating since November 2021 following their SNL sketch together, months after the SKIMS founder filed for a divorce from Kanye in February of the same year after seven years of marriage.