This is how Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding plans are in full swing, after the couple got engaged late last year in Santa Barbara. While it’s guaranteed to be one of the most spectacular weddings of the year – if Kim and Kourtney’s nuptials are anything to go by – there has already been one tiny hiccup.

The businesswoman and reality TV star revealed she accidentally broke the gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring only days after Travis proposed to her.

It features a central oval diamond, sitting on an eternity band also covered in diamonds, and is rumoured to be 15 carats, bringing the cost at around £800,000.

In the latest episode of her show on Hulu, her momager Kris asked to see the ring, at which point Kourtney had to confess she broke it while doing some chores.

‘I’m covering it because it’s actually getting fixed,’ she said, adding ‘I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off, and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me. So then I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring.’

The incident led her to have a ‘nervous breakdown’ which saw her ‘hysterically crying in my closet for like hours’.

She went on to tell her fiance the truth, and said he could not have reacted in a better way. Luckily, the ring is now fixed, and will no doubt make a stunning addition to her wedding dress.