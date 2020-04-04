Katy Perry has revealed the gender of her first child with Orlando Bloom

It's a........

Earlier this year Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the lovely news that they are expecting their first child together.

The pair delighted fans with news they had got back together in February 2018, after splitting up around a year before.

Their love story has only blossomed since then, getting engaged on Valentine’s Day last year, as well as their recent baby news.

This week, Perry seemed to announce the gender of their baby with a picture of a pleased-as-punch Orlando.

And it’s a…

Girl! That’s right, the couple have hinted that they’re expecting a daughter – and that the dad-to-be is as pleased as punch about it.

Orlando has one eight-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who has since opened up about their divorce.

We’re wishing the couple a safe and healthy pregnancy before their bundle of joy arrives later in the year.

How lovely!