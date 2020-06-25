Jennifer Aniston opens up about her career struggles after Friends

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Aniston might have said goodbye to her ongoing role as Rachel Green in Friends sixteen years ago (yes, it really did wrap in 2004), but our obsession with the character didn’t end there. Her haircuts were iconic, her wardrobe was enviable and even now designers are creating looks to emulate her timeless style.

Jen An was also one of the funniest people on set according to her co-stars and she wasn’t scared to voice her opinion when it came to her storylines.

But the actress has opened up about her career struggles when the most popular sitcom on the planet was coming to an end.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter as part of their Drama Actress Roundtable she said: ‘I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me.

‘I could not escape “Rachel from Friends” and it’s on all the time and you’re like, “Stop playing that f***ing show!”‘

Jen An added that when she landed a part in the black comedy drama The Good Girl, where she played a dissatisfied retail worker who has an affair with a co-worker, she managed to shake off ‘whatever the Rachel character was’ but still feared that she would never fully move on from the character.

‘But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, “Oh God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they’re right. Maybe everybody else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is you are only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls,”‘ she continued, saying that she was always ‘trying to prove that I was more than that person’ but eventually, she stopped ‘giving a crap’.

Since the show ended in the noughties, Jen An has gone on to star in a number of hugely successful movies, from hit comedies to moving dramas.

While the initial worry was that she wouldn’t be able to separate herself from Rachel, she doesn’t want to distance herself from the show completely and the Friends cast will reportedly be reuniting for a reunion later this year.

Hurrah!