Kate Moss just posted a totally nude skinny dipping pic and it’s a total mood

How... cheeky?

By now, you’ll likely have seen that globally renowned model Kate Moss is launching her own wellness brand, COSMOSS, next month.

Taking to Instagram to share the news yesterday, she posted a rather cheeky black and white video.

Breaking her silence on her new venture, she joined the list of celebrities – we’re looking at you, Britney, Lizzo and Kourtney Kardashian – to share a totally naked video on social media.

The video shows her wild swimming sans swimming costume or bikini in what we presume is an English lake and was shared with her 1.4million followers yesterday.

It’s a total mood and we’re really here for it. Not only is wild swimming one of the buzz terms of 2022, cold water therapy has been scientifically proven to boost both your physical and mental health. Everyone from Harry Styles to comedians like Grace Campbell swear by it, and it’s skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years.

In the caption of her Instagram post, 48-year-old Moss shares: “Mesmerising and magical. COSMOSS is self-care created for life’s modern journeys. @Cosmoss Coming 01.09.22 Join at www.cosmossbykatemoss.com.”

Fans were quick to comment on the announcement and nude post, with one commenting: “If it makes your bum look that good I’m getting some. ❤️”

Rumour has it that COSMOSS will be retailing products spanning wellness planners, luxury canddles, night creams, and aromatherapy oils, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

This comes as more celebrities launch their own wellness brands, with Holly Willoughby launching her own, Wylde Moon, last year. Her site sells similar products to above but also offers informative blog posts on everything from acupuncture to tapping.

While Kate hasn’t always been known as the healthiest as stars – she’s known for the “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” mantra of the 90’s which she’s since said she didn’t really believe – she debunked a lot of cricitism on her recent Desert Island Discs episode.

Speaking about her health journey over the years, she spoke about her sobriety and move towards a more active lifestyle as she gets older, reflecting on how she’s always been petite and didn’t wish for the mantra to become so well-known.