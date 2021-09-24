Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Including gong baths, crystal healing, moon readings and more..

It’s been a long time in the making, but this week, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has launched her own lifestyle and wellness platform.

There’s a reason ‘Holly Willoughby website’ and ‘Holly Willoughby Wylde Moon’ are trending on Google, and that’s because she’s chosen to call the site Wylde Moon.

Promising to be your digital one-stop-shop for all of Holly’s favourite health tips, wellness hacks and beauty recommendations, you can also look forward to a little sprinkling of woo-woo wellness in the form of crystal healing, energy guides and moon readings.

Already coined the UK version of Goop, the Instagram page alone has amassed near 80k followers in five days. So, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the new platform.

Keen to learn a little more about the type of content on the site? Don’t miss our guides to the benefits of meditation, tarot reading and how to manifest, while you’re here.

Introducing Wylde Moon: Holly Willoughby’s new wellness platform

1. It’s Wylde Moon, not Wild Moon

While there seems to be confusion online as to the spelling of the site title, it is, in fact, Wylde, not Wild, Moon.

Why exactly she opted for the non-norm spelling hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the reference to the moon is a nod to the spiritual side of the site and the astrology-based content that will be on offer.

Star sign prediction, anyone?

2. The platform was born from Holly’s journey of discovery

“Wylde Moon is the embodiment of me reaching a stage in life where, although I have lots of experience, I still don’t fully know who I am,” Holly explains on the site.

“I want Wylde Moon to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt, the things I see and instantly want to share with others.”

“I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands, their experiences,” she adds.

3. She’s also launching By The Light Of The Moon, a podcast with a twist

Alongside the web content, the presenter will be hosting a podcast, By The Light Of The Moon, featuring a host of celebrity guests. It’s not just your average celebrity podcast – rather, it’ll ‘use the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.’

First up is Girls star Lena Dunham.

4. The content is jam-packed with expert advice

Think make up artists, hairstylists, stylists, crystal readers, meditation teachers and energy editors – yep, you read that last one right.

Award-winning beauty journalist Ateh Jewel will be writing a column each month sharing her favourite tips and tricks, makeup artist Patsy O’Neill sharing product advice, and stylist Danielle Whiteman sharing her fashion must-trys.

Plus, expect crystal guides, meditations and energy explainers from Emma Lucy Knowles.

5. The Moon is also listed as a contributing editor

No, we are not joking.

If you check out the Wylde Family page on the website – which lists all of the section heads, contributors and editors – right at the bottom, you’ll spot Mr Moon, who’s labelled as executive of ‘Guidance and Intuition’.

6. It’s for beginners – as Holly once was

Wondering when the TV presenter started being so, well, spiritual?

She says that she first connected with her more spiritual side when hosting I’m A Celebrity in Australia in 2018. With three years of knowledge under her belt, she’s now eager to share what she’s learnt and discovered with the world.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the moon, space, shooting stars and looking up,” she shares.

“For the first time in a long time, I didn’t really know what to do with myself,” she shares. “Australia is the land of alternative therapies, and the town that I was in truly had all kinds of things for all kinds of people. Through this wonderful kinesiologist called Josie, I really started to unlock pieces of myself and when I came back to England, I knew that I didn’t want to stop everything I’d learnt.”

“I’ve been wanting to do something different for a long time but timing is everything, so it had to feel right,’ she goes on. “Wylde Moon feels very personal to me and, even though I am someone who lives a lot of their life out there for people to read about, there’s still a lot of me that I’ve kept to myself. Part of that I’ve done for protection and part of that is because I’m still working it all out.”

7. Wylde Moon launched on the day of the Harvest Moon

A symbolic nod to Monday’s harvest moon, the team chose to launch the astrologically-inspired platform on the same day.

Spiritual leaders believe that the Harvest Moon marks a period of time that ‘signifies new beginnings’.

8. It’ll include a moodboard that updates every month

Take a look at the Wylde Moodboard every month and you’ll be able to scroll all the latest fashion, beauty, wellness and fitness trends in one handy space.

As Holly puts it, it’s ‘a board filled with inspiration that will evolve every month, just like we all do’.

9. You’ll be able to shop soon, too

Now this bit’s exciting. Not only is the platform a collective of guest posts and wellness content, but will offer e-commerce options, too.

So far, it’s been predicted that Wylde Boutique will be selling the likes of L’Oreal, Batiste and The Body Shop – simple, affordable products that Holly uses and loves.

We’re so in.