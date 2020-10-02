A video of Kate Middleton and Prince William meeting a rescue Koala is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, noticeably stepping up over the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite having their roles elevated however, Prince William and Kate Middleton have not become more formal as you might expect. Instead, the couple is more relatable than ever, living life as normally as they can with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Their social media platforms are definitely reflective of their relatability, from hosting virtual Bingo games and sharing videos of their children to even getting into the Instagram Reels feature, accompanying a recent video with a Harry Styles song.

This week, the royal couple released an important video talking to local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo island about the devastating bush fires earlier this year.

Making an appearance at the start was a rescue Koala, Grace, who the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were noticeably enamoured with.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard from local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island 🇦🇺 a small community off the south of Australia, who were impacted by devastating bushfires earlier this year,’ read the caption on the Kensington Royal account. ‘Not only have they had to rebuild their lives from the wildfires, but they also had to manage to the spread of COVID-19, which has hugely impacted their desire get back to a normal life.’

The post continued: ‘The bushfires caused significant damage to residents’ homes, livelihoods, along with thousands of animals and their habitats. Its residents, joined by our friend Grace 🐨, have shown an incredible community spirit and continue to provide support to those in need.’