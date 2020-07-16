Kate Middleton has become ‘quite a pro’ when it comes to this lockdown skill

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be attending official royal engagements in person as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching out to the public to support those individuals affected by the pandemic.

The couple secretly volunteered for crisis helplines, have written heartwarming letters to their charities and delivered food to the vulnerable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been making a number of video calls, which Prince Louis has been interrupting, talking to teachers, NHS staff and even playing bingo with pensioners.

Kate joined yet another Zoom call alongside Andy Murray during what would have been the Wimbledon finals week but had been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The call surprised children from Bond Primary School in London, who are tennis players and athletes involved with the Wimbledon Foundation, as she asked what they had been doing during the lockdown. She then thrilled the students by adding Andy Murray to the chat.

Kate is also the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, and often attends Wimbledon to watch the tennis tournament.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie discussed Kate’s growing confidence during lockdown on his podcast, HeirPod, particularly when it comes to video calls.

He said: ‘I would say at this point, Kate has definitely become quite a pro when it comes to the Zoom calls.

‘From what started out as perhaps a little bit of shyness on these calls, she’s really come into her own.

‘I think it always helps when she’s doing an engagement with children.’

How sweet!