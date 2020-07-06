Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘much more relaxed’ since lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection and her sweet connection to Prince Philip to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

Kate has got the world talking most for her new relaxed and relatable vibe since lockdown has started, taking a much more informal approach to meet and greets, Zoom calls and social media.

Body language expert Judi James opened up about Kate’s new low key vibe in a recent interview with Express.co.uk, explaining that the Duchess of Cambridge looks ‘more relaxed than ever’.

‘It’s given Kate the perfect motivation to drop some of her more formal skills and reveal a much more relaxed and accessible side, and this has allowed some hidden strengths to emerge,’ Judi explained of Kate over lockdown. ‘Her body language has always been impeccable, but her lockdown skills of bridging the social distancing via a change in her facial expressions and gesticulations has probably made her the star of the royal video and roadshow.’

She continued: ‘Kate’s active listening skills have also been notched up. These newly-used, post-lockdown skills seem to have had an interpersonal effect on Kate too, as she looks more relaxed than ever before in her solo roles. They have also subtly promoted her into the role of leader when she’s working, but without making her look remote or inaccessible.’

