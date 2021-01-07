Why Kate Middleton was reportedly ‘in tears’ before her wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have tied the knot almost ten years ago, but many royal fans are still interested in the tiny details and anecdotes from their big day – whether it’s how the couple broke royal tradition on their wedding night, to the fact that William helped Kate with her hair and the future royal shocked the Queen by doing something very unusual.

It was a day to remember, and watched by millions across the globe. One of the biggest talking points when it came to the Cambridge’s wedding was Kate’s beautiful dress. Designed by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, the ivory gown was classic and elegant, with hand-cut Chantilly lace sleeves and a satin bodice with lace roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks embroidered onto the silk tulle.

It also included a 2.7 metre train, and the dress is estimated to have cost around £250,000.

However, the Duchess was reportedly ‘in tears’ before she said ‘I do’ as details of her gown were leaked to the press before the ceremony.

Although the royal couple attempted to keep all details of their big day private, it was revealed that Sarah Burton had designed Kate’s dress.

At the time, The Sunday Times wrote: ‘A fashion source said that the dress will be a combination of Middleton’s own design ideas and Burton’s deep knowledge and understanding of high fashion.’

The designer denied that she was behind the Duchess’ gown until it was officially announced on the day.

During an interview on the Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers, royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about Kate’s disappointment.

She claimed: ‘Behind the scenes I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret.’

Despite the leak, it has gone on to become one of the most iconic wedding dresses in royal history!