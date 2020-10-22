Did Kate Middleton break royal protocol with this outfit?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve been seeing a lot of the Cambridges lately and we are very much here for it. Whether that’s Prince William staring lovingly at a KFC, the couple visiting cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital or revealing their new official colour, they’ve been keeping busy.

Duchess Catherine has been able to rewear some of her favourite pieces of clothing for the occasions, as well as some new ones, including a re Alexander McQueen coat.

However some royal fans are saying that two of her recent outfit choices have broken royal protocol, namely a navy pant suit with pale blue shirt worn on Tuesday to meet the finalists of her Hold Still photography project, and the outfit below worn to visit the University of Derby.

This is because, as you might have guessed, they include trousers, of which the Queen is said to not be a fan of. In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to find any pictures of Her Majesty wearing anything other than a skirt suit or dress for an official engagement.

This is a piece of clothing that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was also keen on, and one she never ditched even after officially becoming a member of the royal family.

A source told PEOPLE that she found the protocol a little frustrating, that she ‘found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way.’