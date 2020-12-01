Kate Middleton may have just accidentally revealed her most used emojis and lol

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton often share details of their lives behind closed doors, whether it’s how they discipline their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, or what they order when they fancy a takeaway (yep, even the royals like a delivery every now and then).

But the Duchess of Cambridge may have accidentally let something rather interesting slip in a recent video: her go-to emojis.

Royal fans now believe that they know what Kate’s favourite and most-used emojis are following an interview released on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account.

Kate has spearheaded the 5 Big Questions campaign which aims to find out how early years impact individuals later in life, and hoping to create positive change for young people. During the clip, she holds an iPhone and starts scrolling through comments on a post from the social media account that she shares with her husband, Prince William.

Kate beings: ‘I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent in their questions. A huge number here with loads of wonderful emojis attached to them.’

At this point, eagled-eyed fans briefly spotted a number of emojis used most often by the phone that the Duchess was using.

The Daily Mail analysed the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, deciphering that the emojis include:

Two women holding hands

Pineapple

Swearing face

Space invader

Vomitting face

Cucumber

Bowing woman

Gust of wind

The space invader and cucumber make a very interesting – and random – list of faves.

However, while it appears that Kate may have used these emojis most recently, it is unclear whether the phone belongs to her or not. It could have been lent to the royal purely for the segment, or specifically chosen as a prop for the piece – so it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Duchess has been using these emojis.

But if it turns out that the phone does belong to her and that these are her favourite, then we absolutely love the fact that the pineapple makes an appearance because honestly, it’s not used enough.