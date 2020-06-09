A Kate Middleton scented candle actually exists and it’s going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We are so here for this.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this lockdown we’re only seeing more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, the past few months have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that she has recently been crowned the coolest female of the moment.

This may explain why a Kate Middleton scented candle has hit the market – for people who want their homes to smell like the Duchess…which is, well, all of us.

The Kate Middleton jar candle is currently being sold on Etsy for £17. And with a 50-hour burning time and a five star rating, it is certainly proving popular.

But what is in The Kate Middleton scented candle?

According to the label, it ‘smells like the effect this candle will have on your room.’

It continues to state that the candle ‘will be website crashing, trend setting, royally classy and guarantee that every other candle in the house all want to smell just like it’.

We’re sold. BRB – off to stock up.