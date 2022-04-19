Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The queen of relatable romcoms has chosen family over work

I can’t be the only one who passes the famed bookshop from Notting Hill and utters the line: ‘I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.’, right? But, why hasn’t another film had such a hold me?

Well, more than two decades after the iconic film’s release, Julia Roberts has opened up about why she hasn’t starred in a romcom for the last 20 years.

In an interview with the New York Times Magazine, the 54-year-0ld actor shared that she’s chosen motherhood over the big screen. Roberts said: ‘I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker,’ explaining that she only acts in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding or Notting Hill over spending time with her three children. Roberts left Pretty Woman off the list, having admitted in the past that the film couldn’t be made now.

Candidly, Roberts shared that the romcom scripts she’s read over the last 20 years haven’t been ‘good enough’. That’s until her new film, Ticket to Paradise, came about. She says, ‘(good writing) didn’t exist until this movie that Ol Parker wrote and directed.’

The new release will hit big screens on September 16. Starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the film is bound to have heart-wrenching one-to-ones and belly laugh-inducing quips in equal measure.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The script charts a divorced couple’s trip to Bali, where they try to stop their daughter from making the same relationship mistakes they made 25 years ago.

During the interview, Roberts lets us in on the mega-star cast: ‘(The film) only works if it’s George Clooney… Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we are both able to do it, and off we went.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star explains that she feels more responsibility than ever to be creative. ‘I do have a sense of responsibility for showing my children that I can be creative and that it’s meaningful to me — so meaningful that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than my family, which has been hard for me to come to terms with,’ she said.

I might have six months to wait until the next Roberts romcom but at least she’s back!