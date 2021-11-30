Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Are we seeing double?!

Julia Roberts largely keeps her personal life outside of the public eye. But in a rare departure from this – and in aid of a very special occasion – the actress recently shared a glimpse of her family on social media.

A mother of three, Julia Roberts and her husband (cinematographer Danny Moder) welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in November 2004. This was followed by the birth of their youngest son Henry, in June 2007.

This weekend marked Julia and Daniel’s twins’ 17th birthday, and in honour of this we got to take a look at some previously unseen throwback pictures of them. Julia’s husband shared a picture of Hazel and Phinnaeus when they were young children, writing: “these rabble rousers… 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood.”

Sorry, can we just take a moment for how much Hazel looked like her mum even as a kid?!

Proud mum Julia Roberts also went old school for her Insta-tribute to her eldest children. Sharing a photo of the twins as newborn babies, she posted: “17 of the Sweetest years of life,” along with 17 cake emojis.

As mentioned previously, the Notting Hill actress keeps most aspects of her family life very private. But back in July this year, everyone was surprised when her daughter Hazel, then 16, made a rare red carpet appearance at Cannes with her dad, for his movie Flag Day.

In case you weren’t convinced from the photo above that Hazel Moder is, in fact, Julia Roberts’ double… take a look at her this summer:

Yup… told you.

Happy 17th birthday, Hazel and Phinnaeus!