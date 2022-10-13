Julia Roberts says kissing George Clooney on set of new movie was ‘awkward’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Julia Roberts has joked that kissing her friend, George Clooney, got a little awkward while they were on the set of their new movie.

The Pretty Woman actress was talking about the on-screen kiss with her co-star while they filmed the movie, Ticket To Paradise, and George got a little defensive – reminding her of his ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title.

The new film sees the two movie icons play exes who travel to Bali together in a bid to stop their daughter from getting married. Inevitably, as with all the best romantic comedies, this leads them to get closer as they get into all sorts of hilarious trouble. But as they reunite, they end up sharing a kiss.

The actors – who are good friends – haven’t shared the big screen together since they appeared in Ocean’s 12, where again they played exes. However, now they both have families, which made the on-screen kiss a little strange for both of them.

Julia, who has three children with her husband Danny Moder, opened up to Today host Hoda Kotb as she interviewed both her and George about the film, but admitted: “It’s kinda ridiculous, it is like kissing your best friend.”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

While George, who is happily married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, admitted the kissing scene couldn’t have been at a more ‘awkward’ time saying: “It is when my wife and kids come by to visit.”

However, George still seemed to be offended by his friend’s comment about how ‘ridiculous’ the kissing was, joking: “Well, thanks for that. You know I was a two-time Sexiest Man Alive?”

George and Amal Clooney recently opened up about their family life with Gayle King, recalling a “terrible” parenting mistake they had made with their five-year-old twins.

George confessed: “We’ve made a terrible mistake. We taught them Italian… but we don’t speak Italian. So we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with.

“And we both don’t really know what they’re saying.”

Ticket To Paradise is in cinemas now.