Amal Clooney gushes over ‘great love in my life’ George Clooney

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney remain private about their love life and family life.

But when they do open up about their romance, it is nothing short of beautiful, and has us all falling in love with the couple even more.

The 44-year-old human rights lawyer has admitted she feels “lucky” to have found the love of her life in George, 60, and to be a mother to their twins Alexander and Ella, both four.

Video you may like:

Speaking in TIME’s 12 Women of The Year issue she said: “With everything going on today, I want to have a good answer when [my twins ] ask me what I was doing.

“Marriage has been wonderful.

“I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined.

“I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother – this is how I get my balance.”

Amal expertly juggles her career with motherhood, and she thinks the secret to her successful career is to highlight what is important.

She explained: “In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients.”

Amal and George met in 2013, and by 2014 they were engaged and married. The couple tied the knot in Venice in September 2014, and welcomed their twins in June 2017.

George has previously admitted he waited until his 50s to have children because he wanted to find “the right person”.

Speaking previously on the Today Show, the Ocean’s Eleven star said: “There are some people, their goal was: ‘I have to have children.’ Mine wasn’t. I wasn’t looking at life, going: ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children.’ I felt like I had a pretty full life.’ Then I met Amal and realised that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realise how incredibly empty it was.”