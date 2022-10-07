George Clooney opens up about the “terrible” parenting mistake he and Amal made with their twins

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No one is exempt from parenting mistakes, and sharing one’s mishaps undoubtedly helps other people feel better about their own.

This was proven recently as George and Amal Clooney opened up about their family life with Gayle King, recalling a “terrible” parenting mistake they had made with their five-year-old twins. And it’s safe to say parents everywhere can relate.

The Clooneys sat down with King during an appearance on CBS Mornings, and talked marriage, family life and parenthood to twins, Ella and Alexander.

But when King asked if the children were chatty, George confessed: “We’ve made a terrible mistake.”

Going on to elaborate, he continued: “We taught them Italian… but we don’t speak Italian.

“So we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don’t really know what they’re saying.”

The couple also went on to reveal that their twins can speak French, with George telling Entertainment Tonight in the past: “They can do whatever they want. My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something – they already speak three languages… I’m still working on English.”

Amal also went on to reveal that their son [Alexander] has taken after his father in becoming a prankster.

“You’ve taught him all of these lessons and now he’s pranking his dad back,” the 44-year-year-old laughed during the interview.

Amal and George met in 2013, and by 2014 they were engaged and married. The couple tied the knot in Venice in September 2014, and welcomed their twins in June 2017.

“There are some people, their goal was: ‘I have to have children.’ Mine wasn’t,” the Ocean’s Eleven actor opened up on The Today Show previously about fatherhood. “I wasn’t looking at life, going: ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children.’ I felt like I had a pretty full life. Then I met Amal and realised that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realise how incredibly empty it was.”

