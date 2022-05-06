Johnny Depp’s body language is labelled ‘concerning’ during Amber Heard’s testimony

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Trigger warning – discusses graphic allegations of abuse

The Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial has been ongoing since 11th April, with Depp suing his ex-wife for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

Depp claims he was defamed in the article, titled I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. This has to change, and is asking for $50 million in damages, with Heard counter-suing for $100 million.

The trial has been live streamed from Virginia, US, and clips have been widely shared on social media – from one witness driving off during his testimony to Heard being ‘diagnosed’ with personality disorders.

This week, the Aquaman star took to the stand, the first time she has spoken in court since the start of the trial. During an emotional testimony, she claimed that Depp had once ‘cavity searched’ her for cocaine and assaulted her with a vodka bottle.

Those watching the live stream noticed that throughout her entire testimony, Depp did not look at her and kept his head bowed. He has previously been seen doodling during the case.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, laywer and host of Court TV, Julie Grant, branded Depp’s behaviour ‘concerning’.

She said: ‘I thought Amber Heard testified as well as she could. Him looking down most of the time was concerning. Sometimes it can be effective to look like you’re not paying attention to a jury. That’s a trial advocacy trick.

‘But to do it for such a prolonged period of time on Wednesday, that to me was a problem. I’m mindful that these two are actors. It’s really hard to know what is authentic and what is an act.’

On social media, some have called his lack of eye contact ‘victim behaviour’ while others have labelled it a ‘tactic’.

The trial will be on break until 16th May when Heard will return to the stand.