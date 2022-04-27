Amber Heard was diagnosed with two personality disorders during the Depp-Heard defamation trial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has been in progress since 11 April, with Depp suing his ex-wife.

Depp is arguing that Heard defamed him in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. As a result, Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation and asking for $50 million (£38.7 million) in damages. Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million (£79.5 million).

As part of the ongoing legal battle in Virginia, Depp and Heard will be questioned about their personal lives and relationships, with Heard even analysed by psychologists as part of Depp’s defence.

On Tuesday, Depp’s witness, psychologist Dr Shannon Curry, took the stand and diagnosed Heard with two personality disorders – borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

These personality disorders, according to Curry, are linked to violence and “making up stories”.

Dr Shannon Curry spent 12 hours with Heard as part of the evaluation, meeting with her on “two separate dates” – 10 and 17 December 2021.

“The result of Ms Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses – borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” Dr Shannon Curry explained during the court case.

She went on to add that from her findings, Heard displayed “overly dramatic presentation” and “externalises blame”. Dr Shannon Curry also reported that she found no evidence of PTSD, alleging that Heard had “grossly exaggerated symptoms”.

When questioned on the stand about the results of her analysis, Dr Curry explained: “Miss Heard did not have PTSD and there were also pretty serious indications that she was grossly exaggerating symptoms of PTSD when asked about them.”

Amber Heard is yet to testify.

We will continue to update this story.