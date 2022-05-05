Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As she takes the stand during their ongoing defamation trial.

We’ve been covering the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial as it unravels this week, reporting on Amber firing her PR team and the bizarre claim one make up brand has made about evidence in the trial.

This week, on day 14 of the defamation trial, the Aquaman actress has taken the stand to open up about the abuse she claims she was subject to at the hands of her ex-husband.

Trigger warning – discusses graphic allegations of abuse

Speaking about both emotional and physical abuse in the courtroom, she detailed a graphic “cavity-search” whereby her husband put his fingers inside her – against her will – to search for cocaine.

She alleges other violent and disturbing incidents too.

Both individuals have been giving evidence at Fairfax County Court, USA.

Describing the circumstances where the cavity search took place, she claims that, during a party at a trailer park with friends, Depp became jealous of her talking to another woman.

He started “screaming” at her, she claims, and became increasingly aggressive. They had both taken MDMA at the time.

“It became clear he was looking for something, [asking], “Where are you hiding it?””

Patting her down, she claims that he told her he was looking for cocaine.

“He rips my dress … he’s grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off,” Amber claims.

“It made no sense and he was telling me we’re going to conduct a cavity search, he just shoved his fingers inside me. I just stood there staring at the stupid light, I didn’t know what to do… while he did that.He twisted his fingers around… I didn’t [say] like “stop” or anything.”

Depp was present in the courtroom to hear his ex-wife’s testimony but did not make eye contact during her account.

She also claims that he “slapped” her earlier in their relationship after she laughed at one of his tattoos.

“(It was) seemingly so stupid and insignificant, I will never forget it, it changed my life. He slapped me across the face, and I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do… I wish I could sit here and say I stood up and I walked out of that house and I drew a line and I stood up for myself.”

Depp is currently suing Heard for a 2018 article published in The Washington Post in which she claims he physically and sexually abused her.

He is seeking $50million – roughly £39m – in damages. More as we have it.

If you yourself have been a victim of abuse, Women’s Aid are there to help. Simply head to their website to find out more.