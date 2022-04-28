A witness in the Depp-Heard trial says he’s ‘tired’ of the case and drives off during his testimony

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Amber Heard Johnny Depp trial has been ongoing since 11th April, with Depp suing his ex-wife for defamation following an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 titled ‘I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change’.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is asking for $50 million (£38.7m) in damages, and Heard is counter-suing for $100 million (£79.5m).

The case is being live streamed from Virginia, US and has sparked headlines globally, with makeup brands even stepping in to comment on claims and Heard being diagnosed with personality disorders.

Many snippets of the trial are being shared on social media, from questions about muffins and ‘mega pints’ of wine to Depp doodling throughout.

But one clip in particular has now gone viral – and it even left the judge in shock.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Witness Alejandro Romero, who was a doorman at Depp’s former apartment building in LA, appeared to the court via a pre-taped deposition which was recorded while he was sat in his car in January 2021.

In his testimony Romero spoke about a time when Heard had asked him to investigate a potential intruder, telling him ‘somebody tried to get into my unit’, but that he only found scratches on the door consistent with what he believed were those of a dog.

He said: ‘What? Four inches above the [floor]? The dog was scratching. In my head [I’m thinking] you think someone is trying to get into your unit with scratches four inches above the floor?

‘They were so scared. They asked me to go inside the unit to check room by room. I did it, it’s part of my job.’

He also testified that he didn’t recall seeing ‘marks or bruises’ on Heard’s face following the days that the LAPD were called to the property.

Romero then began to explain that he was ‘so stressed out’ with the trial and didn’t ‘want to deal with this anymore’.

He said: ‘I’m tired. I don’t want to deal with this court case. Everybody’s got problems and I don’t want to deal with this no more’ before appearing to vape in the car and eventually start driving away while still giving testimony.

Shortly afterwards, Heard’s lawyer commented that it was ‘the most bizarre deposition’ and Judge Penney Azcarate said: ‘I’ve never seen that before.’

The trial continues and is due to finish on Thursday 19th May with the judge’s verdict.