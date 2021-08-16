Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Despite a statement from the pair sharing that they 'look forward to remaining friends'..

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez called off her engagement to baseball player Alex Rodriguez four months ago – but this week, it looks like things are officially over.

It appears that she’s unfollowed Rodriquez on Instagram as, in recent days, he’s vanished altogether from her ‘follow’ list.

She’s also been through her Instagram feed and deleted all photos of the 46-year-old, removing solo shots of him and couple pictures, too. Even the iconic image of them on Capitol Hill pre-Biden’s inauguration, where she performed This Land Is Your Land, has been deleted.

Lopez is currently thought to be dating another ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, who she was also previously engaged too in 2004. Its thought that her and Affleck – commonly referred too as ‘Bennifer‘ – reconciled in the past few months following her split from Rodriguez (check out his reaction to the budding romance here).

Currently, Rodriguez doesn’t seem to have unfollowed the 52-year-old or removed any of the images of them together. The last photo he posted of Jen was in March this year, and if you scroll back through his more recent posts, you can see images of the couple together in happier times.

Prior to the unfollow, a statement from the couple confirmed that they would remain friends despite the break-up.

Confirming their split publicly, they shared: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Only a couple of weeks afterwards, J Lo was spotted with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. They went their separate ways seventeen years ago, breaking up in 2004, but have confirmed their rekindled romance with a steamy Instagram post.

J Lo shared the picture on her personal account, where she has 170 million followers.

We’re as excited as you are to see whether Jen and Ben actually get back together for good.

The inseparable couple spent this weekend apart as Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday with his children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine. J Lo was similarly spending quality family time with daughter Emme, who is 13-years-old.

Whether the unfollow means things are no longer cordial between the pair is yet to be confirmed. More as we have it.