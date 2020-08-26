JLo Beauty – Everything we know about Jennifer Lopez’s new beauty line

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Could we BE any more excited?

Ever wanted to recreate the JLo glow for yourself? Count your lucky stars, because Jennifer Lopez is finally launching her own beauty line, JLo Beauty.

This isn’t the first time the star has dabbled in the beauty industry; she has more than 20 fragrances (we know!) to her name, as well as releasing her JLO x Inglot make-up collaboration in 2018. But now she’s getting her very own standalone brand all to herself.

So, what do we know so far about JLo Beauty?

Firstly, Jenny from the block posted two glowing selfies to Instagram on Monday, with the simple caption: ‘Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon’. This not only confirmed something is launching, but also implied that her look was most likely down to upcoming beauty products.

That day Allure also confirmed they had heard from the PR company representing JLo Beauty in the US, but that no further details had been confirmed other than that the brand is ‘coming soon’.

That said, as with Rihanna’s Fenty Skin, we can glean a bit more information from the JLo Beauty trademark application that was filed in December 2019. Allure reports that it covers ‘skin moisturizers, skin cleansers, skin creams, non-medicated skin-care preparations, cosmetic creams for skin care; beauty creams, beauty soaps…’ etc.

This intel, combined with Lopez’s recent selfies, suggests that the brand will probably offer both skincare and make-up products to help us recreate that iconic glow. Take our money.

Lastly, an Instagram account for @jlobeauty has existed since the star’s collaboration with Inglot back in 2018, although hasn’t been updated in over a year. Although it has well over 100k followers, the account has now been made private with the bio ‘the secret is almost out ✨’. Very intriguing!

Don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to finally see the final products for ourselves. Check back here for all the details as we get them!