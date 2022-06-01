Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hear, hear.

J-Lo has always been a fitness enthusiast, long performing high energy dance routines on stage for fans.

The singer – who’s best known for her hit songs Jenny From The Block and The Floor – is a passionate advocate for finding a workout routine that you love.

Her sweat session of choice? Dancing, and this week she was spotted heading to dance practice in Los Angeles.

It’s been rumoured that she’s working on new music.

Wearing a cropped white sweatshirt, blue jogging bottoms, and Christian Dior bag, she looked excited for rehearsals.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re all for mindful movement and finding a way to workout that works for you – which is why it’s so great to see a celebrity as influential as J-Lo serving a solid reminder that there is no right or wrong way to exercise.

Skipping, walking, yoga, Pilates and yes, dancing, all count – it’s not just about weight training, high intensity interval training, or running. Far from it – every little helps, and finding a sweat session that you genuinely enjoy will only mean you’ll stick at it in the long run.

She was spotted heading to the workout alone – that is, sans fiance Ben Affleck. The iconic noughties couple have rekindled their romance in recent months. They called off their engagement last time they were together, but this time look set on tying the knot.

Lopez shared the happy news in a newsletter last month, detailing where they were when he popped the question.

She says that the couple were actually in the bath together when Affleck asked for her hand in marriage for the second time.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

“I was quite literally speechless and he said: “I that a yes?” I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

The loved-up pair are currently thought to be house hunting.

J-Lo’s upcoming Netflix documentary – titled Halftime – is due to be released on June 14th.