Jennifer Lawrence explains why filming with Jonah Hill was so hard

And now we want to watch the movie even more

The stretch between Christmas and New Year is traditionally a time for muddy walks, turkey sandwiches and of course, Netflix. This year, one particular release has dominated social media feeds: Adam McKay’s satirical sci-fi movie, Don’t Look Up.

Streamable since Christmas Eve, it’s easy to see why Don’t Look Up has attracted mega audiences, with the cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence.

But fans might be surprised to hear that J Law found filming with Jonah Hill almost impossible.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Hunger Games star said it was “was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not ruining take after take, laughing.”

She continued: “I mean, he’s just a comedic master.”

Jennifer added how they had “an entire day to him just improv-ing insults at me. It was amazing…[Jonah] and Meryl [Streep] were the only ones who should do that kind of improv.”

Released to Netflix on Christmas eve, Don’t Look Up tells the story of a comet about to destroy Earth. Director Adam McKay previously said there were times when the film mirrored the crisis we’re facing with the pandemic.

The filmmaker said: “It was really strange because you’ve seen the movie and you know the premise – a lot of it is like Covid. Every third day I’m getting texts from our cast and crew going, ‘Oh, my God this scene from the movie just happened.’

“I had a moment where I was like, ‘Do we need to make this movie?’ I picked up the script, and I realised it read in a different way. The movie was never about Covid; it was all about how we’ve profitised and distorted the means with which we talk to each other and communicate. It was always about social media, careerism and greed.”

Don’t Look Up is available to stream on Netflix.