Ariana Grande has deleted her Twitter account – but what does it mean?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ariana Grande appears to have deleted her Twitter account, and fans are in uproar as to why – but we don’t blame them.

The 28-year-old singer shut down her social media site on 24 December out of the blue, with no warning whatsoever.

However, her Instagram account is still live, and the Thank U, Next hitmaker remains active on the platform. So why has she deactivated just her Twitter account?

Arianators took to social media when they noticed Ariana’s absence with screenshots of her page now blank with the phrase ‘Something went wrong, try again’, greeting them instead.

One tweeted the blank page alongside the tweet ‘Ariana’s Twitter account has been deactivated’, while another insisted ‘there’s no point of twitter anymore’ now the music mogul is no longer on the platform.

Another tweeted: ‘Ariana went from telling us she loves us every day to deactivating… these r dark times (sic).’

Some fans question whether it is to avoid any cyberbullying, or in preparation for some major news in the new year, perhaps a new project or music. We hope it’s the latter. But the mystery remains.

Videos you may like:

Ariana is still active on Instagram, so much so she took to her Instagram Stories on Christmas Day to wish her fans and followers a Merry Christmas.

While her most recent post features a string of images, ranging from make-up shots, selfies, close ups of her dog, and behind the scenes snaps of her filming the recent Netflix release Don’t Look Up, which she made a cameo in.