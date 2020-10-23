Jennifer Lawrence says Donald Trump changed her political views

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'I was a little Republican'

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talked-about women in the world, known for calling out injustice and speaking her mind.

This week it was the US Presidential Election that got the 30-year-old A-lister talking, as she opened up about her own political views in its run-up.

Speaking on Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, Jennifer told host Heather McMahan that Donald Trump changed her political views, with her previously identifying as Republican.

Now, she is endorsing the Democratic candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in the 2020 Presidential Election.

‘I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,’ she explained during the interview.

But while admitting that during her upbringing she saw ‘the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies’, Jennifer explained that ‘the social issues weren’t in line with [her] views.’

She recalls however that it was Donald Trump’s election that changed everything.

‘This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think it’s right,’ she stated. ‘It just changes things for me. I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.’

Jennifer also opened up about her political views recently as part of V Magazine’s Thought Leaders issue, endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

‘I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America,’ she explained in the issue. ‘He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.’

Yes, J-Law!

Thank you for speaking out.