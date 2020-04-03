Why its time to talk about how women are more affected by the fallout of Covid-19

While research suggests that Coronavirus is more fatal for men, across the world it is women who will be hit hardest. From frontline workers and carers, to those at risk of domestic violence and homelessness, the impact of Covid-19 is having devastating effects on women. Here's what you can do to make a difference today

In her book Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men, author Caroline Criado Perez writes, ‘No one meant to deliberately exclude women. It’s just what may seem objective is actually highly male-biased.’

As we find ourselves in the grip of a global health pandemic, this statement rings true more than ever. On a collective mission to save as many lives as possible, governments across the world have enforced extreme measures – school closures, isolation and enlisting frontline healthcare workers – to slow down the spread of Covid-19. There’s just one problem – women have been left to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

With schools closed, mothers have been thrown into the balancing act of working from home whilst providing childcare. Add in the necessity of household chores (of which women do 40% more than men) and a difficult situation is made impossible, as many are forced to juggle three full-time roles.

And then there’s those who can’t work from home. Making up 77% of the NHS workforce, its women at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. Despite working tirelessly around the clock to care for patients, vast PPE shortages continue to put the lives of our brave health workers at risk, and the most poorly paid are women. With recent reports revealing that some have been left with no choice but to make masks out of snorkels and school science goggles, Samantha Batt-Rawden, president of Doctors Association UK, stated: ‘In the wake of the tragic death of three frontline NHS doctors, it is now vital the government act to protect the frontline.’

Isolation has also led to an alarming spike in domestic violence, with calls to the UK’s national abuse hotline rising by a shocking 65% last weekend. For women trapped in abusive relationships, home is the most toxic place to be – yet our policy makers failed to identify this link when implementing quarantine measures.

‘If you had gender experts at the table’, said Sophie Harman, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, ‘they would’ve flagged the issue of violence when you quarantine people in the home.’ With nowhere left to turn, thousands of women are now living in fear of when the next terrifying blow will be dealt.

The pandemic also poses a heightened threat to the 236,000 people in Britain experiencing homelessness, where women face increased risk of sexual assault and violence. Forced to jump between sofa-surfing with strangers, sleeping on the streets and living in overcrowded hostels, social distancing is simply not an option for these women, placing them at significant risk of infection.

In line with our #InThisTogether campaign, Marie Claire will shine a spotlight on the stories of these hidden women and stand in solidarity with them. We’re supporting a number of charitable initiatives to help lift these women to safety, and urge our readers to get on board. Here’s what you can do to help today…

Provide PPE for NHS staff

Launched by a group of concerned NHS medics, the Masks For Heroes campaign is appealing for money to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, visors and gloves, because healthcare workers feel they are ‘going to war without armour and protection.’ So far, the campaign has amassed £1,385,959, but supplies are still desperately in demand. To donate and provide equipment to NHS frontline staff, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/masks4nhsheroes

Help tackle homelessness

To cope with the growing demand for services as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, housing and homelessness charity Shelter has launched its Emergency Fundraising Appeal, which aims to increase the telephone and digital advice services volunteers can provide to users. To help those most at risk of losing their homes, donate now

Support those facing violence in their homes

Refuge provides immediate refuge and emotional support for women at risk of domestic abuse. Emotional support will be provided for as long as it is needed, including accompanying a victim to court and providing counselling and a support network. The charity is currently asking people to buy refuge parcels containing supplies that women and children urgently need when escaping domestic violence. To select and send a parcel, click here

At Marie Claire, we’ll be regularly updating our website and Instagram feed with the latest news from our #InThisTogether campaign. Tune into these platforms for more information about the initiatives we’re supporting and how you can help.